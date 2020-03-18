Veteran at Dayton VA tests positive for COVID-19 coronavirus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton VA said in a release Wednesday a Veteran inpatient has tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19) at the Dayton VA Medical Center. The test was confirmed by The Centers for Disease Control Wednesday.

The VA said the Veteran was transferred to the Dayton VA Medical Center from a nursing home in the community and placed into contact isolation for an unrelated medical condition shortly before he began exhibiting any symptoms related to COVID-19. According to the VA, because proper procedures were followed, the risk of transmission to other patients and staff remains low. The Veteran is being cared for in respiratory isolation by staff who are specially trained on the Centers for Disease Control treatment guidelines, including the use of personal protective equipment and infection control techniques.

Staff who may have been in close contact to the patient are being reviewed by Infection Control experts and will be contacted to review risk and next steps. The Dayton VA continues to follow CDC protocols.

Veterans and staff are encouraged to take everyday preventive actions to avoid being exposed to the virus:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home if you are sick or becoming sick

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms, call the VA before going to the facility

More information for Veterans can be found here: https://www.blogs.va.gov/VAntage/72615/vas-recommendations-help-slow-covid-19-virus/