Very warm and humid this Fourth of July

Back to summertime heat and humidity this Fourth of July holiday. It may feel even warmer as the heat index should range from 90-95 degrees this afternoon. A pop up shower or storm may develop due to daytime heating. Many areas should stay dry.

TODAY: Much warmer and an increase in the humidity. Highs around 90

TONIGHT: An evening shower or storm. Mild. Low 68

MONDAY: Hot and humid. Heat indices 91-96 degrees. High 91

Nearly everyday this week due to daytime heating we may see an isolated shower or storm. But a better chance of rain comes in late Wednesday and Thursday with the passage of a cold front. Most of the week should see highs around 90.