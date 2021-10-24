VERSAILLES, Ohio (WDTN) – The Village of Versailles is under a Boil Water Advisory as of 10:05 am on Sunday, October 24.

According to the Village of Versailles, water pressure began to drop, and personnel were dispatched to search for a water main break Sunday morning. They located a broken water main on E. Water Street between East Street and Williamson Street.

The City of Versailles said the break was on a 10” water main, which quickly drained both water towers as well as the water plant clear well.

Crews are currently working to valve off the area and complete repairs as quickly as possible, the city said, however, it asks residents to conserve water usage as much as possible while the system regains pressure and volume.

The city said it will take hours to refill both of the 500,000-gallon water towers even with the water plant treating and pumping as much water as possible.