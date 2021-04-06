Versailles Poultry Days board plans to hold ‘full festival’

VERSAILLES, Ohio (WDTN) – The Versailles Poultry Days board announced it is planning for a “full festival” this year.

The Versailles 70th Annual Poultry Days Festival will be held on June 11-13, 2021. Festival leaders said they are communicating with the health department and developing a safety plan.

“While several local festivals have been cancelled, the Poultry Days board remains optimistic about this year’s festival and is planning a full festival including rides, parades and a social tent,” said organizers in a release.

Organizers said that if restrictions are placed on the festival, adjustments will be made but the event will not be rescheduled.

For more information on festival activities, chicken sales and more, visit VersaillesPoultryDays.com.