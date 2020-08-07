Versailles Poultry Days barbecue moving forward

VERSAILLES, Ohio (WDTN) – Versailles plans to offer its 69th annual Poultry Days barbecue on August 14 – August 16. Although COVID-19 restrictions will not allow for the social portions of the festival, the barbecue will move forward.

20,000 chicken dinners are expected to be sold over the weekend.

“The Poultry Days festival is rooted in 69 years of community and family involvement. The festival has always been about neighbors, family, friends, classmates, and community coming together. The circumstances of 2020 will not change that. Even though Poultry Days will not host a large gathering, we encourage the community to responsibly embrace the spirit of the Poultry Days Festival. Get out your chicken decorations. Invite your friends and neighbors. Set up lawn chairs and games for the kids. Rekindle old friendships. And most importantly, enjoy that World Famous Poultry Days chicken!” organizers said in a statement.

Each dinner costs $8 and is sized for a single meal with half a chicken, potato chips, roll with butter, applesauce, and the traditional Chilly Willy Orange Drink. Sales will be at Heritage Park with cars entering the drive-thru from the north on Klipstine Road. There will be no walk-up line.

The drive-thru will open at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. on Sunday.

You can follow Poultry Days on Facebook for updates.