DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you’re looking for a new job and enjoy technology, a position with Verizon may be something you consider.

Verizon is hiring 600 retail specialists across the country, including in the Dayton area, according to a release from the company. The company said it is looking for interested individuals who want to help people, are “sales-driven,” have good customer service skills and are okay with working in a competitive environment.

Interested applicants who are able to work for the company have a chance to receive commission, competitive base pay, stock awards and a match on a 401k of up to 6%, according to Verizon. Some new employees may receive $2,500 as part of a sign-on bonus for the position.

People have an opportunity to receive additional benefits such as health, elder care and more.

