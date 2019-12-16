1  of  2
Verdict expected Monday in trial of former trooper

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – A verdict is expected in the trial of a former state trooper accused of sexually assaulting women Monday.

The judge said last week he would hold off his ruling until Monday in the trial of Chris Ward.

The trial, which began last Tuesday, was expected to be decided on Friday, the day ward gave testimony regarding each of the charges against him.

Six women, including a minor, accuse Ward of inappropriate touching. Ward is facing seven felony charges and could face life in prison.

2 NEWS will be in the courtroom Monday and will let you know what happens online and on our 2 NEWS app.

