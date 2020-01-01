Live Now
2 NEWS at 11 is streaming live now

Verbal altercation leads to stabbing at Kroger

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
9-13 Police lights_255658

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An investigation is underway after a stabbing at a Kroger store on New Year’s Eve.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says that around 7:15 pm, deputies responded to the Kroger at 3520 W. Siebenthaler Avenue.

Preliminary investigation reveals that two individuals got into a verbal altercation which escalated into one of them stabbing the other.

The victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated, though the severity of her injuries is unclear at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS