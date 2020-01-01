Verbal altercation leads to stabbing at Kroger

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An investigation is underway after a stabbing at a Kroger store on New Year’s Eve.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says that around 7:15 pm, deputies responded to the Kroger at 3520 W. Siebenthaler Avenue.

Preliminary investigation reveals that two individuals got into a verbal altercation which escalated into one of them stabbing the other.

The victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated, though the severity of her injuries is unclear at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

