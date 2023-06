DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The DMAX facility in Moraine was evacuated as a precautionary measure due to a vent fire early Thursday morning.

Around 5 a.m. Thursday, June 22, firefighters were called to the DMAX plant on Dryden Road on reports of a fire. Crews found a fire in one of the exhaust vents on a machine and quickly extinguished it.

The DMAX building was evacuated as a precautionary measure, however, no one was injured in the incident.

No cause for the fire has been released.