VERSAILLES, Ohio (WDTN) — Preparations for Poultry Days 2023 are currently underway!

According to our partners at the Daily Advocate, vendor reservations are now being accepted for the Poultry Days festival in Versailles.

Vendor options include 10 x 10 foot spaces on asphalt in the Vendor Tent or space for your own tent, or 15 x 15 foot spaces for your own tent or display on either asphalt or grass.

All proceeds will benefit the Zac Richard Memorial Scholarship Fund, which manages the vendor area.

Those interested in being a vendor can apply online by clicking here.

The Poultry Days will take place on June 9, 10 and 11. For more information about the festival, click here.