Vehicular homicide trial begins in deadly Xenia crash

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Opening arguments began Monday in the trial of a Xenia woman accused of causing a crash that killed a Bowersville man.

65-year-old Kathy Smith is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.

Police say Smith was driving on Hussey Road in August of 2018 when she hit a truck driven by Raymond Deyo, killing him.

According to an accident report, Smith’s blood alcohol level was more than four times the legal limit.

Xenia Municipal Court records indicate Smith was convicted of an OVI in 2013.

