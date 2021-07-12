Vehicle with 3 occupants flips on I-75 S near SR-4 exit

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A vehicle flipped over on southbound I-75 near the State Route 4 exit Monday night.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS that the accident was called in around 9:54 p.m. Three people were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, including two small children.

When police arrived all three occupants were outside of the vehicle, no word on injuries at this time.

As of this writing, the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO cameras show traffic on southbound I-75 because of this crash.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it if more information becomes available.