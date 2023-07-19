DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Our vehicles are one of the most expensive things we own, and authorities are warning the community to do everything possible to protect cars from thieves.

July is National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month, and it comes as Dayton police see a spike in vehicle thefts.

Dayton police and AAA tell say there are simple things we can do every day to protect our vehicles, and if you don’t, you could fall victim to a costly crime.

“Citizens can do several things,” Lieutenant Randy Beane of the Dayton Police Department said. “They can buy some kind of lock to put on their steering wheel or the gas pedal, make sure you park in well-lit places, take your keys out of the car, if you have a garage park in your garage and purchase some sort of tracking device for your car if incase it would get stolen.”

“People leave their cars running at gas stations when they run into pay someone will jump in their car and drive off, or people leave their keys in the car and it’s just crime of opportunity and this new method is when you actually see people stripping steering columns kind of the old school method of stealing cars that has made a large comeback.”

Car thieves are employing various different methods new and old to steal vehicles, making it crucial for law enforcement to share with car owners what to be aware of and what not to do.

AAA is also offering insight saying car theft can impact anyone, and that’s something you want to avoid.

“At AAA we want to remind people that car theft doesn’t just affect you,” Kara Hitchens, AAA Affairs Manager for AAA Club Alliance, said. “It affects everyone that is going to have insurance because insurance rates are going to go up as a result of that, but we always try and tell people do everything you can do, everything in your power to help combat some of that.”

It’s essential for everyone to remain vigilant and take preventive measures to keep your vehicle safe, and if your car is stolen, you should contact law enforcement immediately.