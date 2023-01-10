DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are warning the community after more than 60 cars were stolen in the past week.

According to the Dayton Police Department, 67 cars were stolen over the course of seven days. Police said that nearly every car was a Kia or Hyundai, or some other vehicle that had been left running with the keys in the car.

“If you have a Kia or Hyundai please consider getting either a steering wheel lock or vehicle immobilization device,” Dayton Police and Fire posted on Facebook. “Also please lock your doors and do not leave your car running.”

You can see the recent thefts in the crime map below provided by LexisNexis Risk Solutions.