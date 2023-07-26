CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A vehicle was found submerged in a Clinton County lake on Wednesday.

The Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District was sent to Cowan Lake around 11 a.m. on the report of a vehicle into the water in the area of the canoe launch. It was unknown to Communications in the beginning if anyone was inside of the vehicle, so the Salem-Morrow Fire Department sent an additional boat to assist.

Communications alerted first responders as they were responding that they believed everyone had exited the vehicle.

“While units were responding communications advised that they believed all occupants had self extricated from the vehicle,” a statement said.

When the first crew arrived at the scene, they found the vehicle about 100 feet off of the shore and completely submerged. One person was found with minor injuries. The person was taken from the scene to a local hospital for evaluation.

Crews searched the surrounding area, but did not find any additional people in need of assistance. The vehicle has since been removed from the lake.