DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) — A person is hurt after a vehicle crashed into a building in Dayton Monday afternoon.

WDTN Photo/Matt Channels

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, first responders were dispatched at 3:53 p.m. to the intersection of N. Gettysburg and Greenwich Village avenues. Dispatch confirmed that the vehicle was smoking when crews arrived.

Our 2 NEWS crew at the scene witnessed someone taken from the scene by ground ambulance.

N. Gettysburg Ave. was shut down to traffic in the area, but reopened around 4:35 p.m.

There is currently no word on any possible structural damage or extent of injuries suffered from the crash.