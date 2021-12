HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies with the Harrison Township Substation were dispatched to SVG Motors on Friday on a report of a stolen vehicle.

Once on the scene, deputies were advised unknown subjects broke into the dealership overnight and stole a 2018 black Dodge Charger SRT Scat Pack.

This matter remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Harrison Township Detective Section.