DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has shared new information about an attempted abduction of a 13-year-old girl in Washington Township.

The incident occurred on Spindletop Lane around 6 p.m. on Sunday, according to authorities. Detectives have released a photo of the vehicle driven by the suspect. It is a gray, 4-door sedan with dark tinted windows.

(Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

The teenager was reportedly walking her dog when she was approached by an older white male with a beard who was driving a small silver or gray-colored vehicle. The man is said to have enticed her to get into the vehicle, but the girl ran the opposite way to the nearest home to call for help.

Detectives are asking who may live nearby that they have not contacted during their neighborhood canvas to check their security camera for any images of the vehicle, which was caught on camera around the time of the incident.

Authorities said the teenager and her parents did everything they should have in this situation and are asking all residents to remind their children to always be extra vigilant of their surroundings.

If you have any information about this incident or are able to provide footage, contact the Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357.