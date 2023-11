ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is in the hospital after a crash on an I-70 ramp in Englewood overnight.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a vehicle rolled on its top after crashing in Englewood around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10.

One person was injured in the crash and transported to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The ramp from westbound I-70 to State Route 48 was closed for over an hour. It has since reopened.