Vehicle involved in Dayton Mall carjacking recovered

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The vehicle involved in a carjacking at the Dayton Mall has been recovered, according to Miami Township Police.

The 2012 Buick Regal, which was stolen at the Dayton Mall on Nov. 23 at around 1:40 pm, was recovered in Jefferson Township by Montgomery County Sheriff deputies. No one was in the vehicle when it was found.

Police say the car had been stripped but that there was enough evidence to be submitted for analysis. No suspects have been identified yet.

The person who allegedly took the car was described at the time of the incident as a black man with a medium build, wearing blue jeans, a blue sweatshirt and a blue and white bandana over his face.

