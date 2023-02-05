HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A car crashed into a pole in Harrison Township, which caused a power outage for more than 1,000 residents on Sunday.

According to AES Ohio Director of Corporate Communications, Mary Ann Kabel, a car crashed into a pole on Haney Road in Harrison Township. The AES Ohio Outage Map shows all customers have received power back as of 12:25 p.m.

Kabel says crews worked to replace a power pole and worked to bring power back to customers.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed to 2 NEWS that authorities received a call to respond for a car into a pole at 9:03 a.m. A release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the vehicle reportedly was not injured as a result of the crash.

If you would like to report an outage in your area, contact AES Ohio.