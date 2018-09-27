Local News

Vehicle hits police cruiser, injures 2 deputies

Posted: Sep 27, 2018 04:40 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 27, 2018 05:45 PM EDT

Vehicle hits police cruiser, injures 2 deputies

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Two Darke County Sheriff’s deputies were injured when a car hit their cruiser Thursday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed with 2 NEWS that it happened in the area of Sebring Warner Road around 3:15 pm.

The deputies were transported to the hospital with minor injuries while the driver of the other car was also transported with unknown injuries.

No further details are available at this time.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this incident and will provide updates as they become available.

