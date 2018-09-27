Vehicle hits police cruiser, injures 2 deputies
GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Two Darke County Sheriff’s deputies were injured when a car hit their cruiser Thursday afternoon.
The Sheriff’s Office confirmed with 2 NEWS that it happened in the area of Sebring Warner Road around 3:15 pm.
The deputies were transported to the hospital with minor injuries while the driver of the other car was also transported with unknown injuries.
No further details are available at this time.
2 NEWS is working to learn more about this incident and will provide updates as they become available.
