Vehicle hits parked cars before striking building in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A driver escaped uninjured after striking two parked cars and crashing into a window of the Second National Bank Loan Center in Greenville Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1:20 pm Tuesday, emergency crews with the Greenville City Fire Department, Greenville Township Rescue, and the Greenville Police Department responded to the area of 499 S. Broadway St. for reports of a three-car crash.

Greenville Police say initial investigation suggests a white Buick Lucerne was headed northbound on S. Broadway St. and attempted to turn right into a parking space, when it struck a blue Toyota Sienna parked in the next space over.

The Buick’s driver then backed up, and tried a second time to pull into the space, this time striking a tan Chevrolet Impala parked to the right of the spot.

Our partners at the Greenville Daily Advocate report that the elderly driver admitted to officers that he then accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, sending the car over the curb and into a window of the Second National Bank Loan Center.

The driver of the Buick was examined on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue.

No other injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation by the Greenville Police Department.

