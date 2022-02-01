DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are at the scene of a crash in Dayton Tuesday night after a driver hit a pole.

Sergeant Reed with Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said crews were called to the crash at Dartmouth Drive and Harvard Boulevard at 7:30 p.m. A vehicle hit a pole and flipped on its side with the driver still inside.

Dispatchers said nobody was found on scene when crews arrived. The cause of the crash has not been determined at this time.

2 NEWS crews are on the way to the crash and we will update this story as we receive more information.