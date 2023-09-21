JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A girl was reportedly struck by a vehicle in Jefferson Township early Thursday morning.
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the call for an alleged hit and run at Germantown Pike and Soldiers Home – West Carrollton Road came in around 1:44 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21.
Dispatch reported that a 12-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle — possibly a red Chevrolet Malibu — which quickly fled the scene.
When crews arrived, the girl was allegedly conscious.
This incident remains under investigation.