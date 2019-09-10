Vehicle fire shuts down interstate ramp in Huber Heights

A vehicle was damaged by fire on the ramp from S.R. 201 to I-70 WB on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. (Photo: Stacy Worley)

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — A vehicle fire briefly shut down an interstate ramp in Huber Heights during morning rush hour traffic Tuesday.

Crews responded to reports of the a vehicle fire on the ramp from S.R. 201 to I-70 westbound around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.

People in the vehicle tell 2 NEWS an oil issue likely caused the fire. They say the fire started earlier and they were able to put it out.

The people from the vehicle say they started driving the vehicle, but the fire rekindled, forcing them to pull over on the edge of the ramp.

No one was injured.

The front of the vehicle was damaged by the fire.

Authorities shut down the ramp for nearly 30 minutes due to the fire. It reopened around 7:15 a.m.

