Vehicle drives through Harrison Twp. home

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A vehicle drove through a home and crashed in the backyard in Harrison Township early Monday morning.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS the crash happened in the 4000 block of Fleetwood Drive around 4:20 a.m.

No injuries were reported and Jordan Dale, who lives in the home, said everyone is okay. “Everyone is good,” Dale said. “Everyone is ok. Things can be replaced. People can’t.”

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene of this crash and we will keep you updated when more information is available.

