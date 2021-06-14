Vehicle drives into building on East 5th Street in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A car drove into a building on East 5th Street in Dayton Monday.
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS that a call came in around 5:23 p.m. reporting a Chrysler that drove into a building at 318 East 5th Street.
Map data indicates that the address belongs to Omega Music.
2 NEWS crews at the scene report no damage to the building as a result of the incident.
