PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is dead after speeding away from police in Preble County on Sunday.

According to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, a single vehicle crashed at approximately 1:25 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22, in the 5800 block of Lexington Road.

Deputies had reportedly seen a vehicle speeding at an estimated 80 mph on U.S. 35 East between Eaton and West Alexandria. Deputies attempted to catch the vehicle but did not succeed.

The vehicle was last seen traveling north on Ware Road toward Lexington Road.

The sheriff’s office said that deputies continued east on Lexington Road to State Route 503 but did not see the vehicle. Deputies then traveled back onto Lexington Road where they found the vehicle off the north side of the roadway in a culvert.

The driver, identified as Matthew Elswick, 42, had reportedly lost control of the vehicle, traveling off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle had struck a tree in the culvert.

Elswick was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office said excessive speed and alcohol are suspected factors in the crash. Elswick was also not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

This incident remains under investigation.