DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A vehicle reportedly crashed into a pole in Dayton Monday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a crash near N. Conover Street and W. Third Street was called in at 6:29 a.m.

Medics responded to the scene, however, it is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

2 NEWS crews on the scene reported that the scene is now clear.