DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A vehicle reportedly crashed into a pole in Dayton on Monday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a vehicle crashed into a pole around 3 a.m. on Brooklyn Avenue on Monday, March 20.

Dispatch reported that the vehicle had also flipped over.

There is no word as to if anyone was injured at this time.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.