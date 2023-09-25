JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A vehicle crashed into a home in Jefferson Township on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in the 1200 block of Blairwood Avenue at around 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24. A vehicle had reportedly crashed into the home.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a white 2018 Cadillac “failed to maintain reasonable control” of the vehicle and left the roadway, striking the house and a neighboring fence.

The sheriff’s office said the driver and the homeowner were not injured in the crash and the driver did not show any signs of impairment.

This crash remains under investigation.