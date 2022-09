HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — A vehicle crashed into a Huber Heights urgent care on Saturday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a vehicle crashed into the WellNow Urgent Care at 6210 Brandt Pike in Huber Heights around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. Crews are on the scene investigating.

There is no word on what led up to the crash at this time or if anyone is injured.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.