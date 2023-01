DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A vehicle crashed into a building overnight in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a vehicle struck a house in the 1200 block of Watervliet Avenue in Dayton.

Authorities tell 2 NEWS police were dispatched to the scene around 2:45 a.m., where a vehicle had reportedly hit a building and fled the scene.

It is not known if anyone was injured after the crash.

