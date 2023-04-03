HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — A vehicle crashed into a Harrison Township home just after midnight on Monday, but this is not the first time it has happened.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a truck hit a home on Fleetwood Drive near Klepinger Drive just after midnight on Monday, April 3.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported that a Ram 1500 pickup truck had missed a turn in the road, traveled through the guardrail in the front yard of a neighboring house, over two landscape boulders and came to rest against the south side of the home.

The driver was reportedly taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No one was injured inside the home.

In May 2021, another vehicle crashed into the same home, going through two bedrooms, the family room and out onto the back porch.

The driver was reportedly intoxicated in that crash and no one was seriously injured.