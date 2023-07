DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A United Dairy Farmers location in Dayton was damaged when a vehicle crashed into it on Wednesday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a vehicle crashed into the United Dairy Farmers on East Siebenthaler Avenue. The call reportedly came in at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5.

Dispatch reported that the front door to the UDF was damaged in the crash. However, no one was injured.

There is no information as to what led up to the crash at this time.