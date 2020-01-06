Vehicle and garage fires reported at Dayton home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A vehicle fire and garage fire were reported at a home in Dayton, according to Dayton Fire crews.

Crews were dispatched to a truck fire in the 4000 block of Oakridge Drive in Dayton just before 7 am Monday. While fighting the truck fire outside, firefighters noticed another fire in the garage.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fires, which were under control just before 7:30 am, according to authorities. Oakridge Drive is shut down in both directions at Elmhurst Road due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

