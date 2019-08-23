DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An energy company is doing its part to help in the tornado relief efforts in the Miami Valley.

Vectren announced Friday that its foundation is donating $600,000 in grants to neighborhoods devastated by the Memorial Day tornadoes.

The energy company awarded $300,000 each to the organizations Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton and Rebuilding Together Dayton to help with their disaster recovery efforts.

