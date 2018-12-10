Vectren Dayton Air Show Executive Director inducted into Air Show Hall of Fame

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Terry Grevious, Executive Director of the Vectren Dayton Air Show, was inducted into the Air Show Hall of Fame on December 6.

The induction ceremony was held at the International Council of Air Shows Annual Conference in Las Vegas.

Grevious has been part of the air show industry for over 41 years, assuming management of the Vectren Dayton Air Show in 2004 and has maintained its reputation as one of the world’s top air shows ever since.

The 2019 Vectren Dayton Air Show is scheduled for June 22 and June 23, and will be headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

For more information, visit their website.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.