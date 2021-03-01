Vectren Dayton Air Show announces name change

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials of the Vectren Dayton Air Show announced Monday that the show has undergone a name change.

The Vectren Dayton Air Show will now be known as the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show.

According to a release, the name change is the result of CenterPoint Energy’s purchase of Vectren Corporation in 2019.

“We are very grateful for the support CenterPoint Energy provides enabling us to produce a first-class event for the community,” said Scott Buchanan, Chairman of the United States Air and Trade Show (USATS) Board of Trustees, producers of the show. “Their unwavering support year after year as Title Sponsor has given us the foundation to succeed.”