Vectren Dayton Air Show adds 5 attractions to 2019 lineup

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Vectren Dayton Air Show is adding five attractions to the 2019 show.

The British Sea Harrier, Shockwave Jet Truck, GEICO Skytypers, Skip Stewart, and Jacquie B will now join the US Air Force Thunderbirds jet demonstration team.

The annual show will be held on June 22 and 23 at the Dayton International Airport for its 45th year.

The Sea Harrier, similar to the Harrier “Jump Jet” flown by the U.S. Marine Corps., was operated for many years by Britain’s Royal Navy. The only privately-owned Harrier in the world is capable of vertical takeoffs and landings, lifts off like a helicopter, hovers in mid-air and then flies at nearly the speed of sound. American citizen Art Nalls, a retired and decorated Marine Corps pilot, acquired the Harrier from the Royal Navy in 2005.

The world-famous Shockwave Jet Truck, powered by three afterburning Pratt & Whitney J34 jet engines that produce 36,000 horsepower, is returning due to popular demand. Shockwave holds a Guinness Book world record for the fastest jet truck in the world at 376 miles per hour and can even race an airplane.

The GEICO Skytypers Team, which last performed in Dayton in 2017, will return to perform their precision flying demonstration and create unique aerial smoke messages for spectators. The team will showcase maneuvers that were taught to pilots training for WWII combat in six North American SNJ-2 World War II aircrafts equipped with 600 horsepower Pratt & Whitney radical engines. The team’s routine is low-level and close-in, making it an especially exciting experience for show fans. They will also present messages over Dayton and possibly Cincinnati on the Friday prior to the show.

Skip Stewart, the recipient of the International Air Shows Sword of Excellence and many other distinguished awards, is one of the most electrifying aerobatic pilots on the air show circuit, and the only one to fly under a jumping motorcycle at an air show. He will thrill spectators with his highly-modified Pitts S-2S appropriately named “Prometheus,” a bi-plane complete with a dramatic flame paint scheme to match Skip’s routine.

Jacquie Ward, known as Jacquie B, has become an accomplished aerobatic pilot with over 3,200 flight hours and more than 1,100 coast-to-coast air show performances. “Ladies, it’s Time to Fly!” is her motto, which is prominently displayed on her Extra 300S aerobatic aircraft. She started aerobatic flying at the age of 50 and is an inspiration to the millions of fans who realize that they too can accomplish great things in life if they put their mind to it. She often speaks to school groups, civic groups, private groups, and particularly groups of women and young girls.

“We are pleased to add these incredible performers to our 2019 lineup,” stated Scott Buchanan, Chairman of the USATS Board of Trustees, producers of the event. “What a great variety of aircraft and aviation talent for our fans to witness firsthand. This will be a show you don’t want to miss.”

Air show officials plan to announce more exciting attractions in the air and on the ground over the next few months.

Tickets can be purchased at the show’s website and starting May 13, 2019, general admission tickets can also be found at area Kroger stores.

