Vax-a-million payoff, helpful in the fight to vaccinate

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In Ohio, county health departments are celebrating a major milestone — 10 straight days with COVID cases below 500. Not only that, but Sunday, June 13, saw just 300 COVID-19 cases statewide.

“That just points to how well the vaccine does work. It’s not just people getting vaccinated here in Montgomery County or in Ohio, it’s all throughout the country,” said Dan Suffoletto, public information supervisor for Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County.

Suffoletto said that Montgomery County currently has around 45% of people vaccinated with at least their first vaccine dose.

Charles Patterson, health commissioner for the Clark County Combined Health District, said the county’s COVID cases are also down, with only nine cases confirmed last week.

“That’s the first time in at least 8 months that we’ve had less than 10 cases a week. Remember it was only a couple months ago we were having 100 cases a day,” said Patterson.

Patterson said he feels incentives, like the controversial Vax-a-Million lottery in Ohio, have been helpful in getting people to get their shot.

“So, about half of the increase was the 12- to 15-year-olds, and half of that increase was because of the Vax-a-Million,” said Patterson.

Both Suffoletto and Patterson said they’re county health departments are working now to target younger age groups and to get people in rural areas vaccinated.

“We’re trying to make it as convenient as possible for people. So if they want to take it they’re going to take it,” said Patterson.

“It’s not necessarily that they’re against vaccination per say it’s just that they don’t think that they need it because: One, cases are going down. Two, they’re young, they’re healthy and they don’t think it’s gonna affect them,” said Suffoletto.