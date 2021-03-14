Variable clouds and sun today, still mild

We are back to daylight saving time! Sunset this evening is at 7:43 PM. More pleasant weather today as high pressure hangs on for another day. Variable cloud cover mixed with sunshine and slightly above normal highs.

TODAY: Mix of clouds and sun. High 55

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 28

MONDAY: Rain develops, breezy and colder. High 42

Warmer temperatures for mid week with highs around 60. Another storm system will bring in more rain chances on Thursday and a cool down for the end of the week.

