Variable clouds and sun today, still mild

We are back to daylight saving time! Sunset this evening is at 7:43 PM. More pleasant weather today as high pressure hangs on for another day. Variable cloud cover mixed with sunshine and slightly above normal highs.
TODAY: Mix of clouds and sun. High 55
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 28
MONDAY: Rain develops, breezy and colder. High 42
Warmer temperatures for mid week with highs around 60. Another storm system will bring in more rain chances on Thursday and a cool down for the end of the week.