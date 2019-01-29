Vandals target St. Anthony school, church
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – St. Anthony School and Church have been targeted by vandals multiple times over the past few months.
Officials say that there have been broken windows reported at both locations.
It is not clear if the same people are behind each separate occurrence, but surveillance video did capture some of the vandals.
Church officials say that the vandalism has been an ongoing issue, but that it has become more pronounced over the last month.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Montgomery County cancels Level 1 Snow Emergency
- Wright State faculty will file to strike
- Updated Police: Door-to-door scammer in Xenia asking for donations
- Updated Midwest Arctic Blast
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Police: Door-to-door scammer in Xenia asking for donations
She has been claiming to be associated with the Xenia Christian Center and is asking people for donations for someone in the hospital.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Man taken into custody after standoff in Union
SWAT, the Sheriff’s Office, City of Union police, and Butler Township police responded to the area after a family called 911 because they were concerned about their elder male relative who had weapons inside his home.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Crews respond to Fairborn apartment for reports of fire
Officials tell 2 NEWS the fire started in one of the rear bedrooms.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Van barrels through garage of Miamisburg home
Police say the driver failed to stop while coming down a hill and barreled straight into the garage.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Protecting vulnerable adults during cold snap
As temperatures dip dangerously low, the Miami Valley Alzheimer's Association is reminding caregivers to keep a close eye on loved ones with dementia.Read More »