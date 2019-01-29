Vandals target St. Anthony school, church

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – St. Anthony School and Church have been targeted by vandals multiple times over the past few months.

Officials say that there have been broken windows reported at both locations.

It is not clear if the same people are behind each separate occurrence, but surveillance video did capture some of the vandals.

Church officials say that the vandalism has been an ongoing issue, but that it has become more pronounced over the last month.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.