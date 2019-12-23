Vandals caught on camera damaging Christmas decorations

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A Harrison Township couple is seeking answers after vandals damaged some of their Christmas decorations.

According to surveillance video, the incident happened around 10:45 p.m. Friday night in the 6000 block of Philadelphia Drive.

The video captured by the couple’s surveillance system shows three people rushing into the front yard, laughing as they knock over five light-up decorations. They are then seen driving off.

The couple told 2 NEWS they had just moved into the home a few months ago after surviving the Memorial Day tornadoes at the Rivers Edge Apartments, where they lost four cars in the storm.

Stacy Palmer and DeQuawn Simmons said they put in long hours to put up their display and sync the lights to music.

At least four brand-new decorations were ruined by the vandals and need to be replaced, likely costing hundreds of dollars, Palmer said.

Simmons said he discovered the damage the following morning.

“I came out, I was leaving, and I saw all of those on the ground [and thought] maybe the wind blew them over,” Simmons said. “I saw the little snowman was all the way over in the driveway, and I’m like, ‘That’s kind of heavy for that to make it over to the driveway.’ So then I saw the Chipotle cup in the driveway and we don’t eat Chipotle.”

The couple plans to file a report with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

