Vandalia’s new City Manager ‘excited’ to bring changes in 2021

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
1-5 Vandalia City Manager Approved

In a 6-0 vote, Vandalia’s City Council voted in favor of appointing Daniel D. “Dan” Wendt as new City Manager on Monday evening. (Photo provided by City of Vandalia)

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Vandalia has named its next City Manager. In a 6-0 vote, Vandalia’s City Council voted in favor of appointing Daniel D. “Dan” Wendt as new City Manager on Monday evening.

Wendt is no stranger to working a leadership role, as he’s currently Chief Operating Officer for the City of Fairfield. During his time in Fairfield, Wendt helped create the city’s $93 million dollar annual operating and capital budgets, while also handling all City operations and working in information technology, human resources, communication efforts, and safety.

Wendt also worked as Director of Public Safety and Service for the the City of Norwalk, county seat of Huron County. In this role, he managed municipal government operations, while also working with Police, Fire, Sanitation, and Parks and Recreations Departments.

Fluent in Spanish, Wendt holds a master’s in Public Administration from Bowling Green State University, and a bachelor of arts degree from The Ohio State University.

When not serving his community, Wendt says he enjoys spending time with his wife and two sons. Wendt is expected to begin City Manager duties February 1st.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS