Vandalia to trick-or-treat as usual come Halloween

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Vandalia is set to have a traditional trick-or-treating experience come Halloween.

Vandalia Police said families can expect trick-or-treating to begin at 6 p.m. and go until 8 p.m.

Police will also be out ensuring everyone has a safe evening.

