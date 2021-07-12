Vandalia to increase speed limit at Airport Access Road

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Vandalia city officials will be increasing the speed limit of a road in July.

The speed limit on Airport Access Road will be increased from 55 mph to 65 mph in an effort to encourage tractor-trailers to use the road, according to the city. The change is expected to be effective by mid-July.

The speed limit change is part of a strategy to reduce the number of semi-trucks driving through the heart of Vandalia. The city said the larger vehicles are a threat to public safety on the Dixie Drive – Ranch View Drive corridor of National Road where the high frequency of collisions has already drawn the attention of Governor DeWine’s office and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

“Many truck drivers are simply following the navigation system on their phones rather than taking a more convenient and sensible route via the Airport Access Road to the I-70 / I-75 interchange,” said Vandalia Mayor Richard Herbst. “With the basic consideration that time equals rate multiplied by distance, we hope that increasing the speed limit on Airport Access, along with planned traffic calming measures on National Rd. will help to encourage hardworking truck drivers to save time by going around rather than through town.”

Mayor Herbst said Vandalia City Council is working to find creative ways to discourage commercial truck traffic through town. In addition, the City is encouraging elected officials in the Ohio legislature to pass legislation that would prevent through truck traffic on National Rd. altogether.

While the new speed limit has been approved, it will not become effective until new speed limit signs are installed.

