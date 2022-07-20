VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Water service will be temporarily shut off for some Vandalia residents Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post by the City of Vandalia, a water main broke near 312 North Dixie Drive.

Crews will shut off the water to some of the houses on North Dixie Drive at 5:30 p.m., and the water will remain off until crews have finished fixing the water main. According to the post, residents can expect to have no water service for 5-6 hours during this time.

The release said that all the affected homes are on North Dixie Drive between Skyview Drive and Inverness Avenue.