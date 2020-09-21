Vandalia residents react to Trump’s planned visit Monday

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – President Donald Trump will speak at Wright Bros. Aero in Vandalia Monday afternoon. There was a mix of support and skepticism from residents ahead of his arrival.

Vandalia resident Sean Kaylor said he’s glad Trump chose to visit the Miami Valley before heading to a rally near Toledo.

“I think it’s great,” Kaylor said. “I think it’s good for the local citizens to come out, check it out and see what he’s got to offer the next four years.”

Trump will deliver his remarks at Wright Bros. Aero at 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. The event is not open to the public.

The topic: Fighting for the American worker.

A topic Tom and Ronda Bennet said he’s already been advocating for in his first term as president.

“Before the COVID, the numbers spoke for themselves,” Tom Bennet said. “What has happened since, the reopening, our slow reopening, just shows that his message and his idea about how to reopen the country is working.”

“He really is helping small businesses along with the corporations and bigger businesses and stuff, and I feel like I’m going to be ok,” Ronda Bennet, who also owns a small business in Vandalia said.

Democrats have been critical of this message since the Lordstown GM plant closed after Trump promised to save Ohio jobs.

Others are skeptical of Trump’s visit amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I know he’s got to be out campaigning, but I think that the crisis we are in is a whole lot more important,” Vandalia resident Jeff Hutchinson said.

Trump last visited Vandalia on a campaign stop in 2016.

While Trump is in Ohio, democratic candidate Joe Biden will make a campaign stop in Wisconsin.

Biden has hosted two virtual Ohio campaign events and last visited in March.